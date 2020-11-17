NMPED: 12K students enrolled in the spring now unaccounted for

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state estimates more than 12,000 students stopped attending class during the pandemic. The New Mexico Public Education Department says that’s based on preliminary attendance reports which shows a 4% decline from spring enrollment numbers.

Now, PED is trying to track down the students to get them back to class as part of a program called Engage New Mexico. They say the goal is not to punish them, but to meet their promise to educate every New Mexico child.

PED has partnered with Graduation Alliance to offer additional support for students from kindergarten through the 12th grade and for their families. Through Engage New Mexico, students will get an academic coach to work with them to answer questions, help them connect to resources, and to create a plan to get on track and finish the year strong.

Engage New Mexico is free to students. To sign up visit parentsnm.graduationalliance.com or call 505-340-3250.

