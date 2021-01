NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One southeastern New Mexico school board is proposing that multiple districts team up and get kids back into the classroom, despite current health guidelines. "We do not feel we have been given an option that will work," said Floyd School Board President Leon Nall.

Nall sent a letter to all 89 school districts in New Mexico, with a proposal of opening classroom instruction for all students K-12, despite the current health guidelines from the state and the Public Education Department. "This is not an attack on the PED, on the decisions that are made by the governor. We just feel that the decisions that have been made are not working," Nall said.