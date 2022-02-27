NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Early Education and Care Department will be investing $3 million into a pre-K Head Start. The ECECD has partnered with a nonprofit, Waterford, to provide an online interactive learning environment for children ages 3-5. The program would allow them to gain the preschool level curriculum they would also get in a traditional preschool level classroom.

The goal is to make it easier on families who may not have easy access to a preschool or programs offered by some districts like Albuquerque Public Schools. It would also support those who are in those programs and need or would like more supplemental material.

“This specific target in our investments in Waterford will support children. Again, not in a preschool, not in Head Start,” said Jovanna Archuleta, assistant secretary for Native American Early Education and Care.

The program would also provide families with a computer or interview if needed as well as a coach.

The program has been around in the state since 2018. When the ECECD became a department in 2019, there was a push to increase outreach across the state to help children get the preschool Head Start.

The current goal is to reach 20% of the state’s kids who are currently not enrolled in a Head Start.