SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Certain licensed healthcare professionals in New Mexico can apply for a share of $14.6 million in debt relief. Applications are open until June 9, 2023.

The state’s Higher Education Department is offering help via the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program. Through the program, eligible applicants can get up to $25,000 in student loan forgiveness.

The state has offered loan forgiveness for healthcare workers before. But this year, the program has $13 million more in funding than last year, according to the Higher Education Department.

Last year’s funding only covered 44 applicants. This year, more than 600 could see loan forgiveness.

“The Health Professional Loan Repayment Program is one of the most powerful tools we have for retaining essential health professionals and attracting new workers to New Mexico,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez said in a press release. The funding is part of ensuring New Mexico has sufficient healthcare workers to cover the needs of New Mexicans.

Nurses, dentists, medical professionals, social workers, and many other types of healthcare workers can apply for the program. To qualify, workers must commit to practicing for two years in a part of the state that the Health Profession Advisory Committee deems as experiencing a shortage in workers. Right now, that includes 28 counties around New Mexico.

Applications are due before June 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. For more info on who qualifies, and to apply, you can check the Higher Education Department’s website. You can also call the or email the department’s financial aid office at: fin.aid@hed.nm.gov or 1-800-279-9777.