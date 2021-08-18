NM Higher Education Dept. to review state’s funding formula

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Higher Education Department says it’s going to evaluate how it funds colleges and universities. The department announced that a group will meet later this month to examine the department’s funding formula.
The formula uses several factors to determine how much annual funding each school gets. Factors include the number of degrees awarded as well as serving at-risk populations. The goal is to find out if the state’s resources are supporting current workforce needs.