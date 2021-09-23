NM educators, lawmakers deal with student learning loss over pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report shows New Mexico’s school kids lost about two months of learning during the pandemic. Now, lawmakers are trying to figure out how to help them make it up.

The report was presented Wednesday to lawmakers. Some school leaders testified saying some kids suffered more than others during at-home learning, especially those in areas without good internet access.

While some schools have voluntarily added school days to the calendar to make up for the loss, some argue against it, saying kids need a break. A study shows elementary students dropped from 37 percent reading proficiency to 31 percent and educators fear those numbers are actually lower because testing last year was not mandatory. Lawmakers continue to look at ways to make up for that learning loss.

