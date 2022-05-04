NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Higher Education Department has launched a new website to help people who want to take advantage of free college tuition. The new website is ReachHigherNM.com.

The new site helps people learn more about the Opportunity Scholarship. The scholarship covers tuition for New Mexico residents enrolling full-time or part-time at a participating New Mexico school toward a training certificate, bachelor’s degree or associates degree.

State officials say the process of applying to college can often be overwhelming so this new website helps New Mexicans navigate process better.

To receive the Opportunity Scholarship, Lottery Scholarship or other aid, New Mexicans need to:

Apply to any public college or university in New Mexico

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Enroll in the required number of credit hours at any participating school

Anyone interested in applying can use the interactive tool on the new website to answer questions and see which scholarship they can qualify for. New Mexicans can also explore college options, contact school financial aid offices or contact the higher education department for help. People are encouraged to begin the application process soon if they plan to attend school in the fall.