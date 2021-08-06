New UNM Los Alamos effort aims to boost northern NM grad rates

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Los Alamos has a new initiative aiming to improve college graduation rates in northern New Mexico. Research shows people leave college for financial reasons, a lack of support, or difficulty getting the classes they need.

The “Graduation Project” hopes to encourage former students to return to school and finish their degrees. to be eligible, former students must have completed at least 45 credits toward their degree with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or better.