New survey for APS families coming next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families at Albuquerque Public Schools can expect to get another survey next week regarding remote learning. The district says another round of surveys will go out on November 16.

This time, not only parents but students, teachers, and principals will be given a survey. Parents and teachers will be asked similar questions from the past. Students will be asked things like who they feel about school, to rate assignments, if they have someone to help them with school work, and if they’re having problems with technology.

Principals will be asked things like how they’re preparing to move to hybrid learning. APS says the goal is still to move to hybrid learning in the spring, but it will depend on the COVID situation at the time.

