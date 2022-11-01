ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is creating a scholarship to honor a former Alumni who was murdered this summer. Muhammad Syed is charged in the murders of Aftab Hussain, Naeem Hussain and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in what police believe were targeted attacks.

Afzaal Hussain was a UNM graduate. The scholarship, started by the University, will go toward an incoming or returning international undergraduate or graduate student from the middle east or south Asia.