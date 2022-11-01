ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is creating a scholarship to honor a former Alumni who was murdered this summer. Muhammad Syed is charged in the murders of Aftab Hussain, Naeem Hussain and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in what police believe were targeted attacks.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo
- Crime: 2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Santa Fe
- Weird – Off Beat: Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
- Albuquerque: Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her
Afzaal Hussain was a UNM graduate. The scholarship, started by the University, will go toward an incoming or returning international undergraduate or graduate student from the middle east or south Asia.