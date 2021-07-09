New Mexico working towards more easily transferable college credits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some students at public colleges and universities will now be able to more easily transfer credits, saving them money. Starting in the fall semester, students taking general education classes can transfer those credits to other universities.
These are core classes like math and science. The change is based on a law passed in 2017. Representatives from the state’s 30 public and tribal colleges and universities have been coordinating to come up with one core curriculum. Previously, when a student would transfer to another school, credits could be lost because each institution had its own curriculum.