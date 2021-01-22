New Mexico universities see drop in enrollment due to pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at New Mexico’s two largest universities say the pandemic is impacting enrollment.

On Thursday, UNM President Garnett Stokes gave her state of the university address. In it, she spoke about enrollment, saying freshman enrollment is up, but overall enrollment is dropping. “I’m proud that our graduation rates among all groups of students have remained relatively steady, and even risen slightly in the face of this crisis,” Stokes said.

New Mexico State University President John Floros expects spring enrollment to hold steady. He says making higher education accessible to more people will be the upcoming challenge.