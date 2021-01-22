New Mexico universities see drop in enrollment due to pandemic

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at New Mexico’s two largest universities say the pandemic is impacting enrollment.

On Thursday, UNM President Garnett Stokes gave her state of the university address. In it, she spoke about enrollment, saying freshman enrollment is up, but overall enrollment is dropping. “I’m proud that our graduation rates among all groups of students have remained relatively steady, and even risen slightly in the face of this crisis,” Stokes said.

New Mexico State University President John Floros expects spring enrollment to hold steady. He says making higher education accessible to more people will be the upcoming challenge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES