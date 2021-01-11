New Mexico universities plan for spring semester

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s universities are getting ready to begin spring classes soon. The University of New Mexico says it will continue hybrid learning, enforcing social-distancing, and mask-wearing. Their COVID dashboard shows 433 total positive cases since the university started putting information online in August.

New Mexico State University says it will also continue hybrid learning, as well as reducing staffing levels as necessary. The university has reported 407 total cases since March 2020.

