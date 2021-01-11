New Mexico universities plan for spring semester

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s universities are getting ready to begin spring classes soon. The University of New Mexico says it will continue hybrid learning, enforcing social-distancing, and mask-wearing. Their COVID dashboard shows 433 total positive cases since the university started putting information online in August.
New Mexico State University says it will also continue hybrid learning, as well as reducing staffing levels as necessary. The university has reported 407 total cases since March 2020.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- What you need to know about New Mexico’s Public Health Order
- Red, Yellow, Green Level Definitions
- What do I need to know about the COVID vaccine in New Mexico
- Evictions – Supreme Court Ruling
- New Mexico CARES Act grants to be dispersed by Christmas Eve