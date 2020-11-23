New Mexico universities put on virtual college fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Students and their parents can learn more about New Mexico’s universities in a virtual college fair on Monday. The event will start at 9 a.m. with virtual booths where students can chat with admissions representatives about topics including scholarships and housing.
Live Zoom sessions will also be held to talk to representatives and presentations will be shown from each school. More information on how to sign up is available online.
