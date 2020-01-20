New Mexico to make switch to new teacher licensing test

Education

In this July 24, 2017 photo, pencils are at the ready on a teachers desk at Bruns Academy in Charlotte, N.C. (Davie Hinshaw/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing up the way new teachers get their teaching license. The Albuquerque Journal reports in the past, the state used the National Evaluation Series, a test for educator hopefuls for grades K through 12.

Now, the state is moving to administer the Praxis system which is new to New Mexico starting in August. The new test comes with a bigger price tag, up to $50 more, which some fear may deter someone from taking it.

However, the state says free retakes and resources will be offered with the new exam.

