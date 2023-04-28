SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Tech will host middle and high school robotics teams from all around New Mexico tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 29, for a “Miner Mayhem” robotics competition. The tournament will be one day long and will test the design, speed, and agility of the robots.

Faculty and students from NMT’s Mechanical Engineering Department will host the tournament. Teams from 12 high schools, six middle schools, and colleges across the state will take part in three-minute matches for robots in varying weight classes.

The tournament will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the NMT campus between Weird and Cramer halls. For more information on the event, click here.