SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Tech students volunteered for the university’s first annual Big Event community service give back. One hundred students and faculty volunteered five hours of their time to help clean up and beautify Socorro and Magdalena.

Students say it was the perfect place to begin volunteering in the community. “I always like giving back to my community, so I feel like this is a really good outlet because I really feel lost – where doI start giving back to my community,” says student Ashley Bradshaw.

The university says it hopes to expand the program for next year.