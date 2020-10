SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico health and school officials can continue to restrict in-person learning for the vast majority of young children based on county-wide coronavirus outbreaks after a federal judge denied a sweeping request for an injunction on behalf of school leaders and children from 10 New Mexico counties, mostly Republican strongholds.

In a 167-page decision, U.S. District Judge James Browning wrote that plaintiffs likely can’t sue the governor and that the regulations ordered by the state are likely to be upheld. On Sept. 8, the state gave most school districts the option to reopen, as long as they were located in counties with low rates of COVID-19 infections.