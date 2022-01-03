New Mexico Teacher of the Year wants to focus on graduation pathways

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 says she wants to focus on expanding pathways to graduation during her tenure. “There’s obstacles that come up with students and as a teacher, I am aware of it now,” said Lorynn Guerrero.

Guerrero teaches English at New America School in Las Cruces. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year after she started a program to help teen parents stay in school. For the next year, she will work as a spokesperson for students and teachers across the state. Guerrero says she will advocate for more programs to help students overcome obstacles that prevent them from getting a diploma.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Public Education Department, Guerrero began her career in 2006 in Hatch, where she taught both middle and high school students. The news release states she then joined Organ Mountain High in Las Cruces Public Schools in 2012 and moved to the state-chartered New America School-Las Cruces.

NMPED says the New Mexico Teacher of the Year award was established in 1963 and each year, school districts and charter schools across the state are invited to nominate an outstanding teacher to become New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year and to represent New Mexico in the National Teacher of the Year competition.