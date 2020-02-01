Live Now
New Mexico teacher chosen as Space Foundation liaison

KRQE Media

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell teacher has been chosen for a national nonprofit aimed at helping students strive for space-related careers.

Lynette Jordan, who teaches at Valley View Elementary School, has been selected as a teacher liaison for the Space Foundation. Their goal is to inspire students to consider careers as astronauts, scientists and engineers.

As a liaison, Jordan will travel to events and learn what opportunities there are for students. She says keeping young people excited about stem is vital.

“Space has become again a new and exciting thing. For a while, it was just kind of on the back burner, but I feel it’s really coming back more. So I think there is just so much potential,” Jordan said.

Jordan was one of 39 educators across the country picked for the foundation.

