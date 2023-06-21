NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many New Mexico students came back from the National History Day Contest as winners this year. This was the first year the competition was held back in person after three years of virtual contests.

Over 2,600 students competed in the week-long contest this year in College Park, Maryland. For the contest, students presented their extensive research on a selected history topic, competing against schools from around the nation. This year’s topic was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

Award Winners

Senior Group Exhibit 2nd place winner “Cracking Open Medical Frontiers: Expanding Research with Cadavers” by McKenzie Satterfield and Aubrey Shelby from Moriarty High School, taught by Amy Page.

History of the Physical Sciences & Technology Junior Division winner “Pan Am: Frontiers in Aviation” by Genevieve Petersen and Grace McWilliams from Heights Middle School, taught by Andrea Fear, sponsored by the American Institute of Physics, Niels Bohr Library & Archive.

United States Marine Corps History winner “Under Fire: Frontiers on the Front Lines” by Elizabeth McDonald, Isaac Beck, and Kylee Jones from Silver High School, taught by Claudie Thompson and Lee Wilson, sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

Outstanding Affiliate Entries winner “The Nuclear Frontier: The Manhattan Project” by Alison Carruthers from Hope Christian School, taught by Rachel Johnson. “A Fairy Tale Frontier: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” by Joshua Beck from Silver High School, taught by Claudie Thompson and Lee Wilson.



“We are incredibly proud of the 62 New Mexico students who competed at the national contest this year,” says state coordinator Heather McClenahan. “They learned so much while working on their projects, had a blast exploring the nation’s capital and meeting their competitors, and they showed why our motto is ‘Fear the Chile.'”