NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hospitality Industry Education Foundation and the New Mexico Restaurant Association hosted the 20th annual New Mexico ProStart Invitational on Monday, Feb. 27. More than 75 high school students from all around New Mexico entered the cook-off in teams.

Students handled many aspects throughout the invitational, including cooking and business proposals, while they worked to prepare a gourmet three-course meal. The students could use only two burners and had no access to running water.

The winners of the competition get their share of $1,000,000 in scholarships. The winning team in each category will go to Washington D.C. to face teams from across the country at the national competition in May.