SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of students from the Santa Fe Indian School’s Health Careers Program have been awarded scholarships from The MolinaCares Accord and Molina Healthcare. After completing a semester-long internship program, 19 students were recognized and awarded $1,000 each in scholarships.

The internship program was put on by community organizations such as the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, the Jicarilla Apache Tribe Community Health Representative Program, the Alzheimer’s Association of New Mexico, and many others. These partnerships hope to increase access to care across the state by supporting up-and-coming healthcare workers.

“With significant gaps in access to care – especially in rural and tribal areas of our state – patients are left with long wait times and lengthy distances to travel,” says Carolyn Ingram, plan president for Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. “These barriers to quality health care services prevent many New Mexicans from getting the care they need to thrive. We applaud these students for seeking careers in health care to serve their home areas and bridge the gap to create equitable access to care across our state.”