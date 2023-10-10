LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) received a $3 million gift from Nusenda Credit Union, paid out over the last few years. That money will go towards financial education spaces.

Half of the money is going to the FinTech Lab at Arrowhead Center. The other half is going to the Center for Financial Capability. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will happen at each site on Wednesday, October 11.

“These projects provide financial knowledge, preparation, and enhancement to NMSU students to build confidence and success in managing their financial security,” Tony Marin, NMSU assistant vice president for student affairs, said in a press release. “The Center for Financial Capability provides a major boost to our students, and in true Nusenda fashion, solidifies a bond with the community and ensures the future of our financial security.”

The school plans on using the spaces to boost financial literacy among students. The spaces will also be used to host a distinguished lecture series, NMSU says.

The Nusenda FinTech Lab is designed to help entrepreneurs build viable businesses. The site offers free resources like software and workspaces for users.