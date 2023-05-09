LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) recently received its third consecutive platinum-level award for its family-friendly policies. The university has been recognized for its practices for the last six years, but from 2021 to 2023, those awards have been given with the highest level of recognition.

The awards are presented by Family Friendly New Mexico, whose mission is “to support employers that adopt certain policies that help employees and their families thrive in the workplace.” NMSU fulfilled those standards by implementing policies for paid leave, health support, pay equity awareness, and more.

“I am very pleased that NMSU has been recognized as a Family Friendly employer for the sixth year,” says Gena Jones, assistant vice president for Human Resources. “It is a recognition of not only benefits, opportunities, support, and appreciation that employees are provided at NMSU, but equally important, the positive impact it has on the families and communities of NMSU.”