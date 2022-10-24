NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico schools are seeing decreasing averages standardized tests scores but that is on par with the rest of the country. The nation’s report card looked into math and reading scores for 4th and 8th-grade students and compared them to 2019 scores.

In math, both grade levels dropped about ten points in math and five points in reading. Fewer are also now proficient in the subjects.

However, of the districts the national report looked into, most saw a decrease in scores from 2019. This is the largest decrease in nearly 30 years and it’s widely attributed to learning loss during the pandemic.