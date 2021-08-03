New Mexico schools lay out mask requirements for new school year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Tuesday, parents and students in Clovis protested having to wear masks. Several attended the protest at the district’s central office.

Organizers said they don’t believe students and staff should be in masks all day. This comes as other schools lay out their plans.

Roswell middle and high schools staff, and students will not have to wear a mask if they can show proof of vaccination. Rio Rancho Schools will have the same guidelines, with vaccinated students keeping a card on them with proof. Carlsbad and most of the Albuquerque Public Schools start school next week, both requiring masks for everyone.