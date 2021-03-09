New Mexico school districts preparing for the rush to reopen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – School districts across the state are trying to figure out what’s next, after Monday’s PED decision to get full in-person learning back by April 5. One thing KRQE heard from everyone Tuesday is that the PED’s announcement came as a surprise, but with many planning to open in four weeks, it’s crunch time.

In less than a month, kids will be heading back to the classroom five days a week. Districts say the countdown is on to get a lot of stuff figured out. “We’ve hit the ground running as far as collecting data,” said Kelly Jameson with Las Cruces Public Schools. “Our first priority is to address those educators who still want and need the vaccine.”

The state is pushing to get all school staff at least the first dose of a vaccine by the end of March. Las Cruces Public Schools say with some teachers, that means they may not be able to return in-person right away until their second dose has kicked in, possibly changing who is teaching students. “It might not be that child’s teacher that’s been with them this whole year through their remote learning,” said Jameson. “It might be another teacher and we’re trying to minimize the shift in education and teachers as much as possible.”

It’s something Los Lunas Schools are also taking into consideration. They’re already looking at the possibilities of what may happen to ease that transition. “We may have a substitute in the classroom that’s kind of helping facilitate the in-person,” said Dr. Arsenio Romero, superintendent at Los Lunas Schools. “But also then, that teacher remotely coming in and still being able to teach from a remote location.”

The district says they’re planning to hold vaccination clinics within the next couple weeks in accordance with local DOH. They’re also working out bus routes and class schedules.

“It’s going to be very possible that we have more students than we thought, and we’re very excited about that,” said Dr. Romero. “We’re starting to get some communication from parents that they’re wishing to keep their students on virtual and we’re perfectly okay with that, but we’re also expecting that as we’re successful in this process of going back to school, we’ll probably start to have more and more families take advantage of in-person learning.”

Santa Fe Public Schools are also considering what’s next. Based on their introduction to hybrid learning, they’re figuring out if enough students will even want to return.

“When we offered them hybrid, two-thirds chose to stay home,” said Dr. Veronica Garcia, superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools. “Now, when we offer schooling every day, will they feel differently about it.”

Districts say that even impacts where kids will have room to eat lunch or catch the bus. The PED says school buses will need as much social distancing as possible — on the bus and at the stop. As for lunch, some schools are tossing around the idea of having lunchtime outside. Still, districts say there’s a lot to look forward to.

“There will have to be flexibility on our part, on families’ parts to make it all work because we’re still not in ‘situation normal’ yet,” said Dr. Garcia. “We are still transitioning to normalcy and we all have to be flexible.”

Though the PED’s planned return is by April 5, the three districts we spoke with say that’s a planning holiday and their plan is to return on April 6. Carlsbad Municipal Schools say they’re heading back even earlier on March 29. Rio Rancho Public Schools have not set a date yet.

It’s too early to know how many parents will opt to keep their students in remote-only learning, but many districts plan on sending surveys in the coming days. The latest APS parent survey back in February showed a little more than half of its parents would be sending their kids back. About a third were set on remote-only learning and the rest were undecided.