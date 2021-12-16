New Mexico school districts alert parents about viral school threat trend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Local school districts are letting parents know about a viral challenge encouraging students to make school threats. The national trend includes viral rumors about the shootings, bombings and other violence threatened at schools across the country.

Albuquerque Public Schools say they are monitoring the situation and may have increased security at schools on Friday. Districts including APS and Rio Rancho are encouraging parents to stress to their children the importance of reporting any threats they hear about or see on social media. Right now, there are no specific threats in those districts.

