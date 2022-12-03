NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is relaxing requirements for some high school students when it comes to standardized test scores. Officials said the pandemic influenced this change.

The Public Education Department announced this week that students on track to graduate in 2024 won’t have to pass tests that have gauged whether they’re eligible to move on from high school.

Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said the decision was based on the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and on guidance from federal officials to consider the high stakes of such testing.