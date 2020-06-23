New Mexico school reentry plan released

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico’s Public Education Department has released the state’s plan on how to safely reopen schools in the fall.
According to a release, the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a hybrid model where the number of students in the building will be limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure social distancing practices. Students will also rotate between in-person and online learning.
The following requirements will be in place for all schools whether operating in a hybrid or traditional model:
- Large group gatherings will be avoided at school buildings;
- Face coverings are required except while eating, drinking and exercising (with very limited exceptions for students and staff with medical conditions precluding wearing of a mask or face shield; those medical conditions must be documented);
- Schools must adhere to social distancing requirements of their designated category;
- All staff must be screened every day, including a temperature check and review of potential symptoms upon arrival at school;
- All staff must participate in ongoing surveillance testing;
- All sites must coordinate with local health officials to conduct contact tracing and rapid response testing;
- All transportation staff and students boarding buses must wear face coverings;
- Meals must be provided to students during both in-person instruction and remote learning.