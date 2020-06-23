New Mexico school reentry plan released

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico’s Public Education Department has released the state’s plan on how to safely reopen schools in the fall.

According to a release, the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a hybrid model where the number of students in the building will be limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure social distancing practices. Students will also rotate between in-person and online learning.

The following requirements will be in place for all schools whether operating in a hybrid or traditional model: