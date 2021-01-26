New Mexico receives $435.9M for elementary, secondary school funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is set to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds for education. The nearly $436 million comes from the recently passed coronavirus stimulus package and is for elementary and secondary school emergency relief.

Judy Robinson with the Public Education Department tells KRQE News 13 that the amount of funding was based on how much money the state got during the 2020 fiscal year under Title One. The funding is to help schools better respond to the pandemic.

