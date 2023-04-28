NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time ever, the New Mexico legislature has decided to put $20 million toward out-of-school programs; these include after-school, summer enrichment, and tutoring programs. The dealine for local education agencies to apply for funds is coming up on May 8, 2023.

The New Mexico Out-of-School Time Network says, “The historic funding comes at a critical time, as young people across our state are experiencing high rates of anxiety and depression, losing ground academically because of the pandemic, and continuing to be chronically absent from school.”

Funding for out-of-school programs is essential, as it allows children to be supported in their education outside of school hours. It also allows parents more flexibility and time to work while their children are being cared for.

The funding will be distributed among local education agencies, community-based organizations, and tutoring programs. Local agencies can apply for funding here.