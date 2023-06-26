NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Native American Pueblo in New Mexico will soon have an educational and recreational facility. The vision of tribal leaders and other Pueblo representatives will soon become a reality with the new Kewa Child Care and Family Engagement Center on the Santo Domingo Pueblo.

Program Director Tiffany Calabaza said this could be a relief for parents, with the center helping families outside of school hours. “So yeah, kids will be able to come here early morning or late afternoon hours to receive out-of-school programming,” said Calabaza.

The new facility will cater to children from newborns to 13 years old. On-site, children will have access to multiple classrooms, a gym and a computer lab. “A lot of the activities that are going to take place in the center will focus and center around cultural learning and language learning,” said Calabaza.

The Pueblo was able to secure funding for the project from federal and state money. Calabaza said the new facility will cost about $13.4 million. “The center is going to be 22,000 sq. ft. the main functional spaces are about 12,000 sq. ft. and then the gymnasium is an additional 10,000 sq. ft.,” said Calabaza.

Plans for the new facility started back in May 2021. Santo Domingo Pueblo is hoping to have the facility completed and open by October 2024.