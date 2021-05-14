New Mexico public schools must continue wearing masks

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department will still be requiring staff and students at their public schools to wear masks. According to a press release sent out after the CDC updated the public health order, educators, students and visitors must still wear masks while on campus except when eating or drinking.

The New Mexico Department of health announced on Friday in an updated health order that those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks in most settings. Masks are still required to be worn in health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and public transportation.

