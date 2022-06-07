NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Secretary of the Public Education Department is reducing his day to day duties. Secretary Kurt Steinhaus says he needs to take some time to address some current physical health issues.

The governor’s office says that Steinhaus will remain in his position as cabinet secretary, but will reduce his day to day workload. The governor’s office also says they will work to appoint a deputy secretary and hire more staff to make sure day to day operations continue to go smoothly.