NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Secretary of the Public Education Department is reducing his day to day duties. Secretary Kurt Steinhaus says he needs to take some time to address some current physical health issues.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Parents of kids involved in school bus crash sue driver, APS, bus driver
- Entertainment: Disney apologizes after employee interrupts marriage proposal
- Weird: Video shows deputy’s confusion after CYFD worker won’t take children from home
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 6 de Junio 2022
- New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight
The governor’s office says that Steinhaus will remain in his position as cabinet secretary, but will reduce his day to day workload. The governor’s office also says they will work to appoint a deputy secretary and hire more staff to make sure day to day operations continue to go smoothly.