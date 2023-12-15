NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been almost two years since the state’s Public Education Department launched its anti-racism/anti-oppression portal on its website. It allows students, staff, and community members to report incidents of racial discrimination. “Our ultimate hope for our students is that they see a safer school environment and one where you know, they can be their authentic selves,” said Simone Vann, director of identity, equity, and transformation for New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED).

Put into effect in January of 2022, the anti-racism/anti-oppression portal gives community members an avenue to report incidents perceived as racism in public schools. “It has to be a racial incident that happens within a New Mexico public school,” explained Vann. “We call those incidents researchable. It’s something that fits the statute and something that we can research.”

As of Dec. 2023, the state says they have received a total of 137 reports. Of that number, 57 were considered what the state describes as “researchable”. Meaning, it fits the NMPED’s qualifications for a racial incident. According to the state, 20 reports, or almost have of all “researchable” incidents happened in Albuquerque Public Schools (APS).

“What we do is contact the school, or whatever related staff based on the incident and that’s when we start informing them about the incident and start the communication process with the school district.”

Any follow-up to the report, such as investigations or disciplinary action must come from the district. Out of the reports, the state says they have noticed one major trend. “It’s just a lot of using racial terms, just more freely,” Vann said.

An official with Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) told KRQE they had two reports filed through the portal. They said those incidents were resolved after all the parties involved met with school administrators.

“Our goal of the portal is to bridge that communication between districts, schools, parents, and families so that our schools are safer for our students,” Vann added.

News 13 reached out to other districts, including APS but no one was available for comment.