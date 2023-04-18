NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) has been awarded $10 million in community school grant money. There are currently around 150 community schools in New Mexico, and most of them are funded with PED grants.

The money from this year’s grant is a 20% increase from 2022’s funds. With this money, the PED will be able to support 30% more schools than last year.

Community schools focus on using feedback, analyses, and collaboration to make the best decisions for their students. “Community schools are a thoughtful way of leveraging community partners to improve student outcomes,” says education cabinet secretary Arsenio Romero.

The PED aims to provide support and guidance to community schools. They will host their first annual NM Community Schools Conference on May 10 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center in Albuquerque.

“This is a new way of doing school from the traditional model,” says Julie Brenning, PED’s community schools director. “The power is in the hands of families, schools, and communities. We must return schools back to the community.”

For a full list of community school grant awardees, click here.