NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has released a new version of the COVID-19 Response Toolkit. The updated toolkit allows districts and charter schools to set their own face mask policies and accept over-the-counter COVID tests in place of school-based testing programs.

The new PED guidance says schools are no longer required to provide voluntary student testing programs. Schools may also drop their test-to-stay programs.

“My colleagues and I are delighted that declining infection rates have allowed us to turn more decision-making over to the district and charter school leaders who know their communities best,” Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said in a news release. “We’ve waited a long time – working hard and learning as we went – to get to this point. My greatest hope is we can continue safely learning and teaching in-person.”

Other updates include, non-essential visitors, assemblies and field trips are allowed. COVID isolation rooms are no longer required.