New Mexico PED reduces required COVID quarantine from 10 to 5 days

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rules for quarantining after a COVID exposure in schools is changing. The Public Education Department on Wednesday, Jan. 12 announced a revised tool kit that reduces the required quarantine from 10 days to five days to align with CDC guidelines.

Another change is that teachers and staff must quarantine after a school exposure if they haven’t yet received their booster shot. That doesn’t apply to students.

Right now, only about 19% of teachers have gotten that booster. The PED secretary told KRQE News 13 they are doing everything they can to keep schools open. On Tuesday, Santa Fe Public Schools announced the district was going virtual for a week because 360 cases last week were affecting staffing levels.

The PED secretary says they’re already working with that district to get back open by immediately sending more test kits. “The other thing I helped him with is looking at the data in every school in Santa Fe. Do we need to close the whole district or just a couple of schools or even more so, is it just one grade level in school,” asked PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus.

KRQE News 13 also talked to Steinhaus about some other changes in the way school outbreaks are tracked and how they’re dealing with the latest surge. KRQE News 13 is also looking into just how many cases are in schools.

