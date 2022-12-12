NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is offering tutoring for students struggling with math coming out of the pandemic. The New Mexico Public Education Department will tutor 8th-grade through senior high school students in Algebra I, starting in January.
Students will meet online three times a week through April. The state says it hopes to help 500 students who need support. People can sign up online.