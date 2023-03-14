ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Education Department is offering free tutoring for younger students. Interested parents have until April 1 to register.

The Public Education Department (NMPED) is offering free early literacy tutoring (for students going into grade 1, grade 2, and grade 3). They are also offering free middle math tutoring for students entering grade 6.

The classes are on a first come, first served basis. The courses are online, so they can fit students’ schedules.

To register for middle math, go to this link. For early reading, use this link.

Classes are already filling up, according to NMPED. And the latest registration will be open is April 1.