New Mexico Military Institute plans to have students back on campus by August

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools across the state are releasing plans for the upcoming year but one school faces some unique challenges. The New Mexico Military Institute will adapt as it welcomes students on campus.

“That word normal is, is very difficult to describe anymore,” said General Jerry Grizzle, Ph.D., President and Superintendent at NMMI.

That is exactly what the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell plans to do when it comes to school this fall. Students are expected to start arriving from in and out of New Mexico on August 5 and 6.

“We’ve got screening, monitoring protocols for both cadets, students and faculty and we’ve got a number of testing devices from forward-looking infrared radar that can detect body heat signature, to looking at your tear ducts and determining if you have a fever,” said General Grizzle.

General Grizzle said NMMI is more than just classroom knowledge and that’s why they worked so hard to get them back on campus.

“The type and nature of our school just doesn’t work well when you’re trying to do that remotely, as much as the education we receive, the academically education it’s the character building, it’s the involvement in the core of cadets, it’s having leadership responsibility,” said General Grizzle.

The biggest obstacle or possible advantage NMMI had over other schools in the state is that their students stay and live on campus for the entire semester. Because of this the superintendent said once they get all the students in the bubble and tested, they will close the campus.

“We’re also limiting external control by essentially closing the campus, that’s not something we like to do but as you can see with fencing and other things we are starting to install, we want to direct all visitors to the perimeter to be screened first,” said General Grizzle.

The superintendent said once inside the campus there will be seven different screening locations and even two body temperature cameras that will be mounted in two separate locations that cadets pass every day.

NMMI says its plan meets all of the state and CDC requirements to bring students back to campus. They’ve adjusted the schedule so students will go on winter break the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and won’t return until after the new year.