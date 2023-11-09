ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials gathered Thursday at Monte Vista Elementary School to announce the very first New Mexico Safe School Summit to bring awareness to school safety. Lt. Governor Howie Morales, law enforcement, and education officials talked about the upcoming summit and how New Mexico can better protect shootings, guns, and drugs. “I want to begin by thanking teachers, educators, the councilors, the staff, the administrators… those who fight every day for our children, to teach them, to keep them safe, to let them grow up,” said United States Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez.

The first safe school summit is a three-day event which will be held at Santa Ana Star Casino in Bernalillo. The event runs Monday through Wednesday.