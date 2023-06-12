NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – School buses are absolutely essential to many students in New Mexico, particularly in rural communities, but U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) is concerned that diesel buses could be harming kids. Luján has introduced a bill to make it clear that clean bus infrastructure and supplies are eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture grants.

“Aside from the classroom, students in rural communities spend a large amount of their time commuting to and from school on buses that release harmful emissions. In fact, studies have shown that pollution levels in common school buses can be much worse than it is outside,” Luján said in a press release. “To address this, the [Environmental Protection Agency’s] Clean School Bus Program has provided clean school buses to communities in New Mexico and across the country; but more investments are needed to continue protecting students.”

The idea is to make it easier for schools to apply to federal programs to get clean buses. If that works out, traditional diesel buses could be phased out in favor of electric buses. And advocates are eager for such a change.

“Swapping out the nation’s fleet of harmful, diesel school buses for clean, electric technology is a critical investment in the health and well-being of students, drivers, and communities,” Sue Gander, the director of World Resources Institute’s Electric School Bus Initiative, said in a press release.