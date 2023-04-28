NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico has joined the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance (ECEP). New Mexico is one of seven states to join the organization this week. ECEP is an organization dedicated to equity in education.

The ECEP now includes 29 states and the territory of Puerto Rico, they collaborate with the U.S. National Science Foundation and Google.org to help boost student participation in computing programs. “This ensures that New Mexico is part of the national computer science education conversation,” Public Education Department Cabinet Secretary Arsenio Romero said in a release. According to code.org 63% of high school students in New Mexico attend a school that offers computer science, but only 2.5% are enrolled in a computer science class.