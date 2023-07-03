NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico History Museum (NMHM) has made its substantial collection of the artist Gustave Baumann’s works available to be studied. Painter and printmaker Baumann was born in Germany in 1881, moved to Santa Fe in 1918, and passed away in 1971.

Many of Baumann’s documents and photographs were donated to the NMHM by the Ann Baumann Trust in 2021. The NMHM has since developed finding aids for the collection on the New Mexico Archives Online website.

The finding aids for the papers are available here. The finding aids for the photographs are available here. To view individual items, researchers need to make an appointment with the museum. Contact the Fray Angélico Chávez History Library to view the papers, and contact the Palace of the Governors Photo Archives to view the photographs.

Pieces from the collection include Baumann’s letters to his friends, hand-printed Christmas cards, photographs of Santa Fe, and more. The organization and inventorying of the collection have been led by Archivist Alice Wehling and Collections Assistant Madisyn Rostro. Some of Baumann’s other pieces, including his artwork and marionettes, are in the collections of the New Mexico Museum of Art.

“These materials provide detailed insights into Gustave Baumann’s personal relationships and business practices. They are an important resource for anyone wanting to better understand Mr. Baumann and his times,” says Billy G. Garrett, executive director of the NMHM.

The museum is planning to selectively digitize certain items from the collections to make them available online. To learn more about the collection, click here.