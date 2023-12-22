LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University has announced the selection of its newest president. Dr. Neil Woolf will be the institution’s 19th president; he was selected from a pool of over 80 candidates.

Dr. Woolf will step in as president once Dr. Sam Minner finishes his contract next summer. He has a background of over 22 years in higher education administration and is coming from the position of executive vice president at Southern Oregon University. Dr. Woolf has been appointed to a five-year term and will receive an annual salary of $290,000.

“I am grateful and honored to be able to serve as the president of New Mexico Highlands. I’m excited for the opportunity to build upon the success of our students and the success of the institution. I believe in the mission of New Mexico Highlands, and I know that we will do good work on behalf of the institution and its communities,” says Dr. Woolf.

He adds, “My wife and I were both overwhelmed by the kindness we experienced in Las Vegas and the level of commitment the community members have for their community, the institution of NMHU, and our students. It’s exactly what we were looking for – a place to call home that has a strong level of commitment to student success.”