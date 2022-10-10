LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – More evidence people are headed back to college post-COVID. After a big enrollment drop over the last couple of years, New Mexico Highlands University is seeing an increase of 59 percent.

This translates into 96 more bodies, it may not sound like a lot, but for the small university, it is. They’re also seeing an 89 percent increase in their online classes. The university is doing its best to accommodate the growth and working on adding new programs.

“We’re looking at adding new nursing programs. We know there’s a shortage of health care providers in rural and Northern New Mexico,” said Theresa Law, Executive Vice President of Student & Donor Engagement.

During the drop in enrollment, the university had to repurpose its dorms, using them to house guests or for other campus activities. “Hopefully, we can bring more of those online and do some of the maintenance that has been accumulated over the years and make them modern some of our dorms are several decades old now,” said Law. “We can offer new things like more on-campus life initiatives, more academic programs, more services for students, especially for at-risk students.”

Law said they are always looking at new ways to keep growing its student body. Right now, 85 percent of their students are from New Mexico.

The university has also seen a spike when it comes to international students. They have 20 more this year than last year.