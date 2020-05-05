New Mexico Highlands University approves 4% tuition hike

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University is increasing tuition.

The Board of Regents has approved a 4% hike due to uncertainty over state funding and the economy. The hike will not apply to certain online programs including the nursing and alternative licensure programs.

Right now, tuition for a full-time, in-state undergrad student is $2,220 a semester. The new rate will be nearly $100 more.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss