New Mexico Highlands University approves 4% tuition hike

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University is increasing tuition.

The Board of Regents has approved a 4% hike due to uncertainty over state funding and the economy. The hike will not apply to certain online programs including the nursing and alternative licensure programs.

Right now, tuition for a full-time, in-state undergrad student is $2,220 a semester. The new rate will be nearly $100 more.

