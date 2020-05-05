New Mexico Highlands University approves 4% tuition hike

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University is increasing tuition.
The Board of Regents has approved a 4% hike due to uncertainty over state funding and the economy. The hike will not apply to certain online programs including the nursing and alternative licensure programs.
Right now, tuition for a full-time, in-state undergrad student is $2,220 a semester. The new rate will be nearly $100 more.
